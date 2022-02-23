Despite trying times, the Rebel Dance Academy in Bonteheuwel continues to keep kids off the streets by offering free dance lessons after school.

However, they need a helping hand getting new mats and a sound system, and founder Wesley Bosch is appealing for support.

He says since they started in 2018 they have been creating safe spaces for kids.

“There are no costs involved as I understand the challenges facing parents and our community.

“There’s a lot of poverty, violence and gangsterism taking place and we have to do the little we can to make a difference and change the mindset of the children, but with the lack of support and resources it becomes a bit of a problem doing it to the best of our abilities.

“We haven’t been able to secure a venue so we rehearse in the streets, the parks, and outside houses and usually host or enter competitions and raffles to raise funds. Currently we are in need of speakers and mats for 30 kids. Any help will be appreciated,” says Wesley.

The after-school programme caters for kids aged nine to 18, teaching them hip hop dancing and exposing them to various opportunities.

Last Friday, the children got to perform at a show at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Bridgetown and Wesley says “the kids got so excited and gave it their best”.

If you would like to assist, call Wesley Bosch on 081 565 4950.

[email protected]