The man at the centre of a reported Mitchells Plain love triangle has come forward to rek his bek on the Mish and Nush saga. This follows the release of a vicious vuilbek video on social media, showing Beacon Valley mom Mishqah Arend being attacked by love rival, Anushka Braaf, 23.

While Anushka now faces criminal charges for the attack, Ameer de Kock has finally come out to clear the air on the events leading up to the incident. FACING ASSAULT CHARGES: Anushka Braaf, 23. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, the 27-year-old outjie says mense have their facts wrong about his relationships with the young moms and claims there was never a love triangle. Instead, he says, he was embroiled in a battle with his baby mama and former wife, Anushka, after she became aware of his plans to marry Mishqah.

Ameer says he grew up in the same community as Mishqah and was in a relationship with her many years ago. “I grew up near Mishqah and we were together but we later split up. About five years ago, I met Anushka and we had our nikah on a Thursday night because she fell pregnant,” he tells the Daily Voice. “Mishqah moved on with her life and had a boyfriend that she had a child with.

“During this time, Anushka gave birth to a stillborn baby but then three years ago she got pregnant again and we had our son. “During that time, I did a talaq and we were split for almost three years, but now she sommer blames Mishqah for the baby that died. “There was never anything between me and Mishqah when I was married.”

ATTACKED: Mishqah Arend. Ameer says that his son came to live with him in his family home and often went to visit Anushka, but claims his ex went berserk when she heard of his new relationship. “It was only a year ago that Mishqah and I started talking again and when Anushka found out I am with Mishqah, that is when she started acting mal and I don’t know why, because she moved on with her life and so did I. “Before that video, we were at my house together and Anushka jumped through a window and started attacking us. She just started moering both of us and hit me on my bek.

“I had to hold her vas so that Mishqah could escape and that is when my parents arrived.” He says Mishqah was allegedly told by Anushka to pay Ameer’s papgeld after he refused, saying the child was living in his home and was already being provided for. “I don’t pay her support because he lives with me. She even sent Mishqah her bank details and tried to get her to pay for things.”

He says on the night of the video attack, he had no idea Mishqah had gone to meet with Anushka. ATTACKED: Mishqah Arend. “Mense in the community came to tell me she was being attacked. I had no idea that she was going to meet Anushka. “Anushka told her she wanted to say maaf for the first attack and that is why she went.

“When she asks for the cellphone and the charger, it’s because she wanted to take Mishqah’s phone away and give it to her sister.” He says after the attack, mense posted photographs of him on social media mocking his appearance, but hit back: “I don’t give a f*** but what I want to say to the public is come and meet me for yourself and you will see exactly the type of person I am. “I had no idea that she was at Mishqah’s house until I saw the video blowing up. I want justice for Mishqah.”

Mishqah has confirmed Ameer’s version of events. When approached for comment, Anushka declined, saying Ameer had every right to tell his story and she “is OK with her side not being told”. Meanwhile, the case against Anushka is scheduled to proceed on October 13. She has been excused from court until her testimony is required.