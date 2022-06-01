Morning commuters on the R44 got a helluva skrik when a light aircraft crashed on the road between Stellenbosch and Strand just after 10.30am. According to reports, two men were injured in the crash while the cause of the accident remains unclear.

Francois Damons told the Daily Voice he works in the area and saw the plane flying extremely low before they heard there was a crash. “When I went to look, I saw this plane coming in very low and then it just went away. “Only afterwards, we heard from a driver that the plane crashed on the road right in front of other cars and also knocked over a robot.

“It was weird because we did not see smoke coming out of the plane or anything like that, the plane was just flying very low and it looked like the pilot was struggling to keep in the air.” In a video sent to the Daily Voice, a blue and white plane stands on an island while a damaged traffic light can be seen on the right-hand side of the aircraft. Minimal damage can be seen on the plane, while the motorist adds that both the pilot and his passenger were successfully removed from the plane to receive treatment by paramedics.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring confirmed both passengers of the aircraft were treated. “Medics assessed the men and found that one had sustained serious injuries while the other had escaped with minor injuries,” he says. “Fortunately, no fatalities were found.