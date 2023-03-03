Philippi Police are again in the spotlight after a female cop was filmed parking illegally in a disabled bay while she had allegedly gone shopping. Eastridge dad Salie van der Schyff, 51, says he filmed the able-bodied SAPS officer, after he had to drop off his disabled wife but was made to find alternative parking.

He then took to social media to vent his anger, saying officers of the law should know better. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Salie explained that he arrived at Lansdowne Corner Mall on Monday along with his wheelchair-bound wife Zaida to do some shopping. “When I arrived I saw a Dial-A-Ride van in front of the parking bay and drove closer to the mall to get my wife, who is a double amputee, out of the vehicle and into her wheelchair.

“I had to leave her there and go look for parking further away.” ORDEAL: Salie and Zaida van der Schyff. Picture supplied When he got back to his wife, he got a skrik when he saw the Dial-A-Ride van pull away and a police van standing in the disabled bay. “At first I couldn’t see the van but when the Dial-A-Ride van moved away that is when I saw there was actually a police van standing in the bay.

“The police officer was actually standing in Pep stores talking to someone. “I am not sure if she was shopping but there did not seem to be any emergency. “I took the video to show how the police are breaking the law. Then she came out and one of the customers asked me why I was taking a video and I told her it [parking in a disabled bay] was illegal.”

He filmed the cop getting into her van and claimed that as she drove away, she told him to take as many videos as he liked because “nothing will happen to her”. Salie added: “You will never understand how we feel watching able-bodied people just parking in these bays knowing they’re breaking the law. We are so used to it. “But you know, having to leave my wife in her wheelchair and driving away to look for parking, so many things can happen. If someone robs or attacks her she cannot defend herself.