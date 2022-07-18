Over 500 people in Ottery were blessed with generous donations of blankets and groceries from business owners in China Town and community leaders on Saturday in honour of Nelson Mandela. Although today is officially Mandela Day, the event was hosted over the weekend in order to provide residents of Ottery’s informal settlements with some much-needed goodies.

Keith Blake, a former policeman and community leader, said: “Over 500 parcels of 10kg rice and groceries were handed out to everybody that was present on the day, while we also provided each person with a blanket and a pair of shoes. “The goods were donated by members of the community and the owners of the businesses in China Town.” Blake added that local priests were present on the day along with Grassy Park police chief Colonel Dawood Laing, who all gave speeches to the public.

Manager of the shopping complex on Ottery Road, Yi Zhang, said they partnered with Blake and the community in order to provide the residents of areas such as Freedom Park with some supplies for the harsh winter, while also honouring the spirit of Madiba. Over 500 people in Ottery were blessed with generous donations of blankets and groceries from business owners in China Town and community leaders on Saturday in honour of Nelson Mandela. “Each of the businesses pitched in to provide the people with the bags of rice and blankets, while there were also food parcels which we hope can go a long way in making sure they stay warm this winter.” Pastor Susan Hansen, a resident of Freedom Park, said they were extremely grateful for the donations.