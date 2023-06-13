Four police constables were seriously injured after they were shot during a cash-in-transit heist at Junction Mall in Nyanga on Monday. The cops – three women and a man – were admitted to hospital following the shootout just after 8am.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says the suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery when they encountered a marked police vehicle with the SAPS members outside in the parking area. “In a bid to evade arrest, the suspects fired several shots at the members, wounding three female constables and narrowly missing the male constable, who was the driver,” Traut says. “He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, where two are reportedly in a very serious condition.

“The members are aged between 26 and 32.” According to a source, the women suffered wounds to the head and one to the neck. The source explained that the alleged robbers fled in a silver Opel bakkie with false registration plates. Traut says the robbers are yet to be arrested.