The hartseer family of a young man, who was abducted in Eagle Park, hosted a 21st birthday party in his absence on Friday. Mom Elizabeth Barends, 49, says while she believes her son Aldino Williams is no longer alive, her family needs to find his body to have closure.

Aldino, who attended the Chrysalis Academy, was last seen by his family on March 6 and at the time, it was revealed he was abducted by unknown mense near his home. “For the past few months we have been going through a hard time, as the police have found no leads on where he may be,” explains Elizabeth. CELEBRATED: Aldino Williams She says Aldino was excited to celebrate his 21st, which was also his crown birthday, and had planned a big party for his friends.

To honour his memory, family and friends gathered in front of his home where they released balloons with messages for him into the air. “Everyone wrote a personal message to him and we keep praying we can find answers.” The mother says she believes her son is dead and they are currently awaiting results of DNA tests from bodies found at the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve, to see if it’s a match.

“As a mother I can feel he is no longer alive,” she says. “He did not finish school but went to the Chrysalis Academy for one of those learnerships. “He was eager to finish school and got work as an intern at a company in Town [Cape Town CBD]. With his first salary he bought me a silver chain and after he went missing, it fell off my neck and I knew that meant he was dead.