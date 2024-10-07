A warrant dodger, who had outstanding warrants totalling nearly R200 000 was among the 285 suspects arrested during general operations by the City’s Enforcement agencies last week. Two motorists on the Top 100 list of offenders were arrested during an operation in the Mitchells Plain area on Thursday, 3 October 2024 – they had 87 warrants between them, valued at R270 100.

A week ago, two others were arrested with 43 combined warrants valued at R226 550. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith: “That’s four motorists who have racked up just shy of half a million rand in unpaid fines, warrants and contempt of court penalties. They are poster children for that section of our motoring public who still believe that they can get away with their misdeeds. “Hopefully this turn of events will make them reconsider. At least one of the four is still behind bars at Pollsmoor after he couldn’t come up with the R18 000 bail amount,” Smith said.

‘In the past year, we have seen increased compliance from some motorists, but there are still many scofflaws on our roads daily, who think they are above the law. I hope these arrests serve as a cautionary tale,“ Smith said. In general enforcement efforts in the past week, traffic officers recorded 46 843 offences, executed 1 366 warrants of arrest and impounded 198 public transport vehicles. Officers arrested 39 people - 28 were for driving under the influence of alcohol, four for reckless driving and seven for other transgressions.

Law enforcement officers made 157 arrests and issued 2 592 notices, while their metro police counterparts arrested 89 suspects, issued 2 224 fines and confiscated various contraband items. In Hanover Park on Friday, 4 October, metro cops arrested a 34-year-old suspect for possession of a 9mm firearm and 14 live rounds of ammunition. The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1 659 incidents this weekend, of which 144 were assault cases, 59 domestic violence incidents, 75 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents and 228 noise nuisance complaints.