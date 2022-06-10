Community members in Mitchells Plain have sent a warning to skelms after they helped catch four men who robbed two people in Portlands and Westridge on Wednesday. Graham Jonkers, 37, from Westridge, says three men stabbed and robbed an elderly man in Dagbreek Avenue while another resident said people in Sicily Street attacked two men who robbed a child near Jamaica Primary.

Graham says a group of men saw the three skelms attack the uncle at the fire station. “The three brasse started grabbing at the uncle and then stabbed him,” says Graham. He says the three ran to the school but were caught by the men who beat them up but one got away.

He says neighbours, including himself, came out to stop the fight and also called the police. “We were worried that they were going to kill them, so we stopped them and took the guys to the police station.” Residents of Sicily Street also stopped two men who robbed a laaitie near the school.