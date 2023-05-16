Two prison warders are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges relating to corruption, after they allegedly “hooked up” with bandiete in return for privileges, the Hawks said. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, the two suspects – a warrant officer and a sergeant – were busted on Monday.

“The two prison warders were arrested today after their morning parade for engaging in hook-ups with inmates in return for privileges, on charges relating to corruption,” Hani said. “Their arrest emanates from information received about suspected warders who were receiving money from inmates in January this year.” A hook-up in popular culture is when two people engage in casual sex.

Hani said the two, aged 45 and 53, were arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team based in Bellville at the Goodwood Correctional Facility. She said the crime is alleged to have occurred between March 2020 and 2021. “This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team for further probing,” said Hani.