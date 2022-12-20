A group of residents from Eastridge says they are omgekrap after their ward councillor allegedly disrespected them when they asked for assistance after their homes were flooded. Carney Bosman, 27, from Falstaff Crescent says she contacted ward 92 councillor Norman Adonis after her house flooded during Friday’s heavy rain.

“Every year we have this flooding problem because the drains are always blocked. Hy was so onbeskof met ons, saying why are we calling him and gave my mother attitude,” Carney adds. The frustrated resident says despite experiencing the flooding problem for the past 17 years, mense have received no help. “We had so much patience with them [past and present ward councillors], but nothing is being done. Ek is so dik al, it’s almost like we must go out to see where the problem is.”

Warda Cay whose garage and kitchen was flooded, says Adonis refused to acknowledge her. “I just mentioned my name and surname to him and he said he doesn’t want to speak to me. I was about to explain the situation to him and he put the phone down in my ears,” Cay explains. She says despite the matter being resolved she will seek further action against the councillor for not assisting them.