A dom skollie is behind bars after he was nabbed while suiping in a tavern nearly two years after he allegedly killed a gangster and opened fire on his mother.

According to a Daily Voice source, the 22-year-old, who is a member of the Hard Livings gang in Manenberg, went on the run and returned to Cape Town this year.

He was having a dop at a tavern in Tambo Village despite being wanted by police for double murder and one attempted murder.

UITGEVANG IS JY: Cop handcuffing the wanted 22-year-old gangster. Picture supplied

“The shooting dates back to November 2020, where this guy who is an HL went to go and shoot Khotso Hlahlatsi, 29, and his friend Oscar Gxaleka, 26, who were standing in the street,” explains the source.

“It came out that Khotso had jumped kamp from the HLs to the Americans gang and this guy was sent to kill him. He shot him in the head, chest and thigh and he died at the scene.”

The source says aided by other gang members, they attacked Oscar with a panga before shooting him multiple times. Oscar was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“During the shooting, he even opened fire on Khotso’s mother, Lwazi Nkohla, 40, and she was hit in the stomach, in her hip, right leg and left shoulder.

“She was taken to hospital and survived but when she was discharged, she fled the area out of fear. The suspect then went on the run and was hiding in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.”

On Tuesday night, Constable Sivuyile Bekwapi and his colleagues received a tip-off that the suspect had returned and was at a tavern.

“Bekwapi, Constable James and Constable Mbuli arrived and found him suiping a Castle Lite with his friends.

“This guy was driving a VW Golf 5 GTI and just partying and living his best life as if he is not a killer. He was arrested and taken to the station,” adds the source.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the arrest and says the suspect will appear in court soon.

“Manenberg Station Commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, praised his members for their tenacity and perseverance, following up all leads at their disposal resulting in the arrest of a wanted suspect.

COMMEND: Sanele Zama

“Upon searching the premises, they arrested and detained a 22-year-old man,” Zama says.

“Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on the mentioned charges.”

