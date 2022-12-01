The Hawks are looking for a man who they say can help crack the case of a slain Cape Town Central officer. Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana, 41, was shot on September 8 just as he was opening the gate to his flat in Samora Machel.

He was still dressed in his uniform when the tragic incident took place around 7am. The father of two was stationed at Cape Town Central police station, and had been a cop since 2008. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said members from the Bellville serious organised crime investigation unit are searching for Mihle Mngambi, aka Nzaba, in connection with the murder.

“It is alleged that on 8 September, at about 6.50am, members of Samora Machel SAPS received information about a police member that was shot on Hintsa Kaphalo street, Samora Machel flats,” Hani said. “On arrival, the members found an African male lying on his stomach with bullet wounds on his head and his upper body. “On further investigation, the members found that the deceased was a member of the police and that he still had his uniform on, but was wearing a black and white top over his uniform.”

She added that the dead man was later identified as sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana stationed at Cape Town Central Vispol. “The member came from duty and did not have any firearm with him when he was killed. “Preliminary investigation revealed that Mihle Nzaba can assist the police in their investigation,” Hani explained.