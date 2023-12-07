A warrant of arrest has been issued for three armed and dangerous suspects linked to the murder of two LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officers. Lindikhaya Mbeki, aka Whitey, Khangelani Mbobo, aka KG, and Khangelani Matroos, aka Khasta, went on the run after the brutal killings.

Police say in the first incident, the suspects are alleged to have killed three people, including an off-duty officer, in Old Crossroads, Nyanga in May. They are also sought for the murder of officer Zamikhaya Kwinana, 32, who was shot during the violent taxi protest in August. SLAIN: Zamikhaya Kwinana. Picture supplied Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, reminded the public that a R1.35 million reward is being offered for information about Kwinana’s death.

More on this City of Cape Town offers R1.35 million reward for LEAP officer killed during taxi strike

He says: “The reward amount is unprecedented, and was made possible when several benefactors approached the City pledging additional amounts to the reward already offered.” Police spokesperson Lt Col Malcolm Pojie adds: “An urgent appeal is hereby made to the public to assist police to trace the wanted suspects. Warrants for their arrests have been issued by the court. “During the first incident, Nyanga police responded to a murder scene in Sonwabile Drive, Old Crossroads, on Thursday, 18 May at around 2.15pm, where the bodies of three male victims were discovered.

“The victims came under fire while sitting in a VW Polo Vivo. One of the victims was identified as Siphelo Magwa, 25, an off-duty LEAP officer. “During the second incident on 4 August at around 8pm, LEAP officer Zamikhaya Kwinana, 32, and his colleagues were patrolling when they came under attack during the taxi protests in Nyanga. “Kwinana sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head during the incident.”

VICTIM: Siphelo Magwa. Picture supplied Pojie said detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit are hard at work in collaboration with the City of Cape Town’s investigative unit to trace and apprehend the wanted suspects. He says: “We appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, to establish contact with the investigating officers, Mtheto Mxabaniso on 082 339 7329, or Lukhanyo Magathla on 082 411 3245. “Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or the mobile application My SAPS can be used. Callers may remain anonymous. The suspects are regarded as armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”