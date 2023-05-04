The South African National Defence Force's drive to find new recruits to join the country's Naval unit is in full swing.
Already, hopefuls from Gauteng and the Free State have pitched up and undergone the rigorous tests.
The recruitment drive is currently taking place in the Northern Cape and will move to the North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape before ending off in the Western Cape at the end of May.
What you need to know
Candidates should be South African citizens, between the ages of 18 and 22 and should have completed Grade 12 with pure maths. If older than 22 years, they should be in possession of a tertiary qualification, but not be older than 26 years.
Dates
Northern Cape
May 4 – 5, Karen Muir Swimming Pool
North West
May 8 – 9, Potchefstroom Public Swimming Pool
Limpopo
May 11 – 12, Town Swimming Pool, Polokwane
Mpumalanga
May 15 – 16, Van Riebeeck Swimming Pool, Mbombela
KwaZulu-Natal
May 18 – 19, Kings Park Swimming Pool
Eastern Cape
May 22 – 23, Zwelitsha and Ruth Belonsky Swimming Pool Parkside, East London
May 25 – 26, Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha
Western Cape
May 29 – 30, SA Navy Diving School
What you need to bring
Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (Vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a selection process that will include physical training and water activities.
For water activities, they will be required to conduct a 300 metre freestyle swim, 50m snorkel swim, 50m swim with a diving mask full of water, 25m under-water swim and 50m weight-belt swim. For physical activities, they will be required to conduct a 2,4km run in under 13 minutes, 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups.
