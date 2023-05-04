The South African National Defence Force's drive to find new recruits to join the country's Naval unit is in full swing. Already, hopefuls from Gauteng and the Free State have pitched up and undergone the rigorous tests.

The recruitment drive is currently taking place in the Northern Cape and will move to the North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape before ending off in the Western Cape at the end of May. South African Navy divers recruitment in Bloemfontein. Pictures: SANDF What you need to know Candidates should be South African citizens, between the ages of 18 and 22 and should have completed Grade 12 with pure maths. If older than 22 years, they should be in possession of a tertiary qualification, but not be older than 26 years.

Dates Northern Cape May 4 – 5, Karen Muir Swimming Pool

North West May 8 – 9, Potchefstroom Public Swimming Pool Limpopo

May 11 – 12, Town Swimming Pool, Polokwane Mpumalanga May 15 – 16, Van Riebeeck Swimming Pool, Mbombela

KwaZulu-Natal May 18 – 19, Kings Park Swimming Pool Eastern Cape

May 22 – 23, Zwelitsha and Ruth Belonsky Swimming Pool Parkside, East London May 25 – 26, Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha Western Cape

May 29 – 30, SA Navy Diving School What you need to bring Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (Vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a selection process that will include physical training and water activities.