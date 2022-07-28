A Parkwood ouma received a special visit from crime fighters on Wednesday, who came to repair her broken fence. After living in her home in Heron Road for over 50 years, ouma Regina Hoffmeister, 73, says she is at her wits’ end with drug smoking laaities and skollies who throw their weapons in her yard.

Wednesday Grassy Park police accompanied by ward councillor Donovan Nelson, neighbourhood watch patrollers and the SAPS Youth Desk arrived with gloves and tools to clear vegetation and overgrown grass in preparation for the repairs. The happy ouma says her trouble started when the park bordering her home was redone. HAPPY: Nelson, ouma Regina “There is tarmac now but before it was just sand and nobody used to worry to sit by the wall. But as time went on, the school children started smoking dagga and sat against the wall to the point where it is ready to collapse,” she says.

“And sometimes when the police chase skollies, they throw their weapons over the wall. One day I found a long knife in the backyard.” FIX UP: Volunteers clear yard in Parkwood Nelson says he met with the Youth Desk stationed at Grassy Park SAPS, who wanted to reach out to elderly residents in need of maintenance at their homes. “Aunty Gene has been in this community for a long time and she is a stalwart and we want to pay something back as part of the 67 minutes for Mandela Day,” he says.