In observing the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, Kraaifontein Police station hosted a Gender-Based-Violence(GBV) walk in the community yesterday. A group of women walked the streets of Belmont Park, while holding placards to raise awareness about GBV and circled back to the cop shop.

Marching with the group was Mitchells Plain-based pastor Reverend Tanelle Welff-Dixon, who shared her story of survival and perseverance after she was repeatedly sexually abused from a young age. The brave 48-year-old kerk-vrou’s harrowing story of abuse started at the age of four, when she was allegedly molested by her uncle. SURVIVOR: Pastor Tanelle Pastor Welff-Dixon says: “At the age of four-years-old, I was molested by my uncle.

“Then when I was 12 years old, I was raped by police officers while a gun was held to my head. “I was one of the first girls in the county to have a legal abortion.” Sadly, the cycle of abuse continued for pastor Welff-Dixon through her teenage years and into adulthood, where she was allegedly gang-raped and later abused by her former partner.

She continues: “When I turned 16 years old, I was date-raped by a gang of six men. I was also abused by my ex-husband. “Then when I was in America, I was also abused because I was standing up for the right thing. I later got humanitarian awards in America for standing up for the right things. “It is such a privilege to be part of this month’s GBV walk in Kraaifontein and letting the community hear our stories.”