WAKKER Makhaza cops busted four hijacking suspects after tracking them down using a stolen phone, recovering all the stolen property. Last Thursday, the complainant reported that he was carjacked at the Makhaza police station.

The police, accompanied by the complainant who was busy tracking his cellular telephone taken during the crime, traced the phone’s whereabouts and closed in on the location. After spotting four suspicious-looking manne in a car, the cops swooped and busted the suspects red-handed. Their investigations then led them to the hijacked car, which was recovered.

Police spokesman FC van Wyk reports: “On Thursday, the members followed up on information on a carjacking case that was reported at Makhaza police station. “The members, accompanied by the complainant who was busy tracking his cellular telephone which was taken during the hijacking, tracked the phone to the corners of Dibana Road and Ncedo Street where they stopped a suspicious looking Toyota Corolla with four occupants. “The complainant recognised two of them as suspects who were involved in the initial hijacking.

“The members conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants during which they found power tools in the boot which the complainant identified as his property which was inside his vehicle during the hijacking. “The members also found the complainant’s cellular telephone in possession of one of the suspects.” TRACKER: Stolen phone pinpointed skelms Further investigation led the members to a premises in Ntlanzi Street in Kuyasa where the hijacked vehicle was recovered.