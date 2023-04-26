The two men accused of murdering a Beacon Valley teen in cold blood are continuing to push for bail. Keanan Hendricks and Zane Adonis appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where they face murder charges.

The duo is accused of murdering 18-year-old Wakeel Dreyer a day before he was supposed to collect his matric results. Wakeel was standing at a tuck shop in Palestrina Street when he was gunned down, during a time when skollies were allegedly targeting innocent boys walking on their turf. During proceedings, the court heard that Hendricks might get bail as he had no pending cases.

The matter was then postponed until 22 May for further investigation. The two remained in custody. Wakeel’s mother, Lucinda Roberts, says: “I feel hartseer because it seems as if it is nothing to them.”

KWAAD: Ma Lucinda. “They shouldn’t get bail, they should be sentenced because hulle het my kind geskiet. “I wanted to ask them why they shot my child but I didn’t even get a chance to.” Outside court, Wakeel’s family and friends also demanded justice and expressed their sadness at his death.