A trio of entrepreneurial skelms, who stole a rickshaw in Claremont and then replicated the business model in New Horizons, are set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday. The peculiar case saw three men reveal their business plan to police, after being busted by Grassy Park cops on Thursday.

Station commander, Dawood Laing said that after seeing an entrepreneur in Claremont use the rickshaw to offer rides at fairs and markets, the trio not only stole the rickshaw but then amended the business model to assist shoppers in New Horizons. “The rickshaw was stolen in Claremont in October last year and footage shows the skelm driving off with it,” Laing explained. MIN GESPIN: The rickshaw was stolen in Claremont. “The original owner attended fairs, markets and festivals where he would offer trips to people who sukkel to walk to get around.

“We received a tip-off that the stolen rickshaw was seen at a shopping centre in New Horizons on Thursday and we proceeded to search the area.” He said that on arrival cops found a hardworking duo, aged 19 and 25, driving the rickshaw to transport aunties with their shopping bags home. “They decided to go to the shopping centre and offer the aunties a trip on the rickshaw home for R20 a trip,” Laing added.

RETRIEVED: Rickshaw found in New Horizons. Picture supplied “They were doing house calls for several months apparently. “When we arrested them they explained that it was given to them by a third suspect and according to their agreement, he gave it to them to use and they had to pay him R200 a day. “Whatever they made extra they could keep for themselves.”

He said that cops proceeded to the home of the third suspect, aged 38, who claimed to have bought the rickshaw from his brother. But Laing added that there was little evidence against the brother. CAUGHT: One of the skelms. “The investigations are ongoing but for now the three suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of stolen property.