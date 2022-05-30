Social media users were left shocked and disgusted on Friday after an image of a man pooping in a Markham store surfaced.
The incident took place at a Markham store at Zevenwacht Mall, Kuils River.
Twitter users speculated that the vuilgat was an employee of Markham, but The Foschini Group (TFG) has dismissed these rumours, saying the man did not work for them.
This after Man’s NOT Barry Roux @AdvoBarryRoux posted: “A Markhams employee relieved himself inside the store after he was refused to go use the bathroom.”
@unathimgidi responded: “He did not have a choice and he must sue Markhams.”
And @QSD619 said: “I think this is a shame, why would they refuse anyone a bathroom break?!”
But according to Jacqui O’Connor, TFG’s corporate communications manager, the man is not one of their own.
She said Markham was made aware of the incident.
She said in a statement sent to Business Report: “Markham is aware of an incident in which a member of the public defecated in its Zevenwacht store.
“The company has investigated and established that the person concerned was not a Markham employee, as has been falsely alleged on social media.”
Further details about the incident remain unclear at this stage.