Social media users were left shocked and disgusted on Friday after an image of a man pooping in a Markham store surfaced. The incident took place at a Markham store at Zevenwacht Mall, Kuils River.

Twitter users speculated that the vuilgat was an employee of Markham, but The Foschini Group (TFG) has dismissed these rumours, saying the man did not work for them. This after Man’s NOT Barry Roux @AdvoBarryRoux posted: “A Markhams employee relieved himself inside the store after he was refused to go use the bathroom.” A Markhams employee relieved himself inside the store after he was refused to go use the bathroom. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 27, 2022 @unathimgidi responded: “He did not have a choice and he must sue Markhams.”

And @QSD619 said: “I think this is a shame, why would they refuse anyone a bathroom break?!” But according to Jacqui O’Connor, TFG’s corporate communications manager, the man is not one of their own. STINK: Zevenwacht Mall Markham She said Markham was made aware of the incident.