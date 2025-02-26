A 37-year-old man who viciously beat an owl to death on the Sea Point Promenade has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court. The vuil uil was busted amid an investigation by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA into the incident earlier this month which led to the death of the Spotted Eagle Owl – a protected species.

In a statement, the animal welfare organisation says animal enthusiasts enjoying a sunset walk witnessed the owl gracefully land on the promenade barrier at Sunset Beach. But the serene moment quickly turned violent when a homeless man emerged from the shadows with a stick in his hand, mercilessly beating the owl to death in front of horrified onlookers. The SPCA statement reads: “The violence was captured on video, with audible screams from witnesses attempting to intervene.

Sadly, the owl succumbed to its injuries. Almost every bone in its body nearly shattered from the severity of the attack. “This barbaric act not only ended the life of a protected species, but also left an indelible mark on those who witnessed it.” BADLY BEATEN: The owl’s bones Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse was notified of the incident after the witness made a post on Facebook and he reacted swiftly to gather evidence, including affidavits from witnesses and the video footage.

The owl’s remains were collected and sent for a post-mortem, the results of which confirm the brutal impact of the attack.Through relentless efforts, the perpetrator was finally apprehended over the weekend. The SPCA adds: “This heinous act is a stark reminder of the crucial role we play in safeguarding our wildlife. “It is our societal duty to protect these innocent creatures and ensure that such cruelty is met with justice.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any form of animal abuse.“ VINNIG: SPCA’s Jaco Pieterse The suspect faces charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the Nature Conservation Ordinance 19 of 1974 for the illegal killing of a protected species. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed the arrest.