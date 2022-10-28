The Western Cape government has launched a probe into alleged links between skollies and top cops after a high court judge stated that there was evidence to this effect. On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde instructed the provincial police ombud Oswald Reddy to launch an investigation to answer one key question: Is there sufficient evidence and concern to warrant establishing a commission of inquiry to probe serious allegations of links between gangs and members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province – among them senior officials?

In a joint statement, Winde said he launched the probe after a Western Cape High Court judgement, delivered on October 17, stated that there is evidence that gang members have infiltrated the top management structures of the SAPS in the Western Cape, and are accessing key documents and strategies on crime-fighting. BOLD MOVES: Premier Alan Winde targeting cops and skurke Winde said: “This judgement has highlighted alleged horrific and deep-rooted corruption and collusion between the SAPS and members of the so-called 28s gang.” In his ruling, Judge Daniel Thulare stated: “The evidence suggests not only a capture of some lower ranking officers in the SAPS.

“The evidence suggests that the senior management of the SAPS in the province has been penetrated to the extent that the 28 gang has access to the table where the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in the Western Cape sits with his senior managers and lead them in the study of crime, develop crime prevention strategies and decide on tactics and approach to the safety and security of inhabitants of the Western cape. “This includes penetration of and access to the sanctity of the reports by specialised units like the anti-gang unit and crime intelligence, to the provincial commissioner.” Among the revelations in the judgment is that a policeman allegedly plotted with gangsters to get someone into jail so that the person could be murdered while in custody, according to a Daily Maverick report.

Judge Thulare made the findings in the murder trial of Elcardo Adams and Alfonso Cloete, whose bail was denied and who had unsuccessfully tried to get it overturned. Adams was alleged to be the head of the Mobsters, which had ties to the 28s gang. It is alleged that he had told a gang hitman to murder several people, including Bradwin Craig Adams and Giuliano Williams, who were killed in 2017 and 2018, respectively.