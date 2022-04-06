A Vrygrond crèche owner says he has to start from scratch after his business was one of four structures that burnt to the ground on Monday.

Edmore Mazungunye, who lives on the same property as the Mother’s Love Educare Centre off Drury Street, said smoke started coming out of the crèche just after 7pm, before massive flames covered the area minutes later.

“We saw the smoke coming from the crèche but we could understand what was happening because it was closed for the holidays and the lady who stayed there was not home.

“It might have been something to do with the plugs but the fire spread from the crèche to two homes on the side and the church in front.

“Everything inside is gone because of the fire but nobody was hurt.”

To add insult to injury, the 34-year-old Edmore not only lost his crèche but also his belongings to theft while the fire raged on.

CRÈCHE OWNER: Edmore, 34. Picture: Junior Bester

“We thought the fire was going to reach my house so we carried out stuff but once outside, people came to steal it.

“I lost my TV, fridge and all my clothes. There was no fire in my house but I now only own the clothes on my back.”

He will now start raising funds to rebuild his crèche which has been operating for 11 years, while the Church of the Living God will also be looking to rebuild soon.

Olivia Kwaramba, a Vrygrond resident and member of the church, said she and other congregants ran to put the fire out but could only save the chairs.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermain Carelse confirmed the fire was extinguished at 8.30pm.

[email protected]