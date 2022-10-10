A foster mom from Vrygrond accused of beating a nine-month-old baby to death has made her first appearance at the Western Cape High Court. Priscilla Morris, 40, smiled from ear to ear while sitting in the dock on Friday and appeared min gespin as she faces life in prison for the murder of baby Caswell Frans.

She was busted in December after her sister piemped her to police, saying she had beaten the infant to death and hid his body on a veldjie. Cops followed up on the information and made the horrific discovery hours late – they found the child’s bludgeoned body inside a plastic sakkie in a grave. MURDERED: Little Caswell Frans, nine months Morris appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court shortly afterwards and abandoned her bail applications amid an uproar from residents who demanded answers from the Department of Social Development (DSD).

At her court appearances, it was revealed that Caswell was repeatedly tortured and the social worker informed. The family also revealed that they were told the child was starved and forced to eat hot meat off a grill when he cried for food, resulting in burn marks on his mouth. During court proceedings on Friday it was revealed that Morris had been assigned a legal aid lawyer and the case was remanded to October 28 to give her time to consult.