The vrou, who worked at a distributing company, allegedly convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal bank account. She was arrested on Thursday.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding her Cape Town employer of R15 million.

SAPS spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala: “The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors. She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account, as a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m.

“She was arrested on Thursday, February 2, for fraud.

“The suspect will make her court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday, February 6, 2023.”