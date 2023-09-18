A woman was sentenced in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to corruption.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Nolubabalo Mlawu, 49, was an employee of the RCS Group working within the insurance division. She removed blocked customers’ accounts and also made unlawful purchases on various accounts resulting in RCS losing just over R230 000.
“The accused pleaded guilty to defrauding 36 removals,” Hani added.
She was sentenced to 12 months in jail suspended for five years, and an additional 24 months of correctional supervision.