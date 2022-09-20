A body of a woman has been found in the bushes just days after she was last seen with friends. Asemahle Mabetshe, 22, went missing last Sunday. Her body was found the next morning near Lloyd informal settlement in Nyanga.

Her family were worried when they couldn’t reach her on the phone. They posted on Facebook page Ezisematheni for help finding her. But, they were unaware that Asemahle had already been discovered when they posted she was missing. Cops say she was found in an open veldjie in the Nyanga precinct.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Nyanga police attended a crime scene on Monday, 12 September. Upon arrival at an open field at around 2:50pm, they found the body of an unknown woman. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspects are yet to be arrested. Nyanga police registered an inquest for further investigation .” A witness, who refused to be named, says she saw Asemahle on Symphony Way the evening she left home.

“My friend was driving the Toyota Avanza when we saw the girl. She waved at us like she was trying to stop the car, thinking it was a taxi. “She looked very shocked like she was in some type of shock,” the woman explains. “My friend didn’t stop because he thought the woman was standing with her boyfriend and that they were having a quarrel and he didn’t want to be involved in it.”