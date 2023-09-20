A young woman has appeared in court for the rape of a 16-year-old boy. Table View cops arrested Silindokuhle Ngcobo on Friday, more than a month after the alleged attack.

According to the charge sheet, the 23-year-old vrou inserted the teen’s penis into her vagina on August 5. At her first appearance in the Cape Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, she told the magistrate she wanted Legal Aid to represent her. She also requested to be taken to Table View SAPS so she can fetch her cellphone from her home.

Ngcobo claimed that her phone contains evidence in the form of chats that could prove the rape allegations are false. The court ruled that her sister would hand over the phone to the investigating officer. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of rape was opened and “a 23-year-old female suspect arrested on Friday, September 15”.The case was postponed to September 28 for bail application and the accused remains in custody.