A Mitchells Plain commuter has slammed Golden Arrow Bus Services for having vrot tyres. Meagan de Sousa, 40, says she was on her way to work on Wednesday morning just before 7am when a tyre burst on Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Meagan says: “I was on my way to work and just before the offramp, we heard a loud bang. File photo “Then we heard knocking under the bus and I thought we drove over a motorbike because it sounded like we drove over something and the thing was stuck under the bus. “The people in the bus were screaming for the driver to stop, the tyre was lying right down the road.

POOR CONDITION: Meagan de Sousa took picture. “As we were all standing there, we were all shocked and we started looking at the other tyres and were surprised to see the condition they were in.” According to Meagan, who took photos of the tyres, some wheels were “in a poor state, with no tread, or tread about to fall off”, adding: “How can they even mess with people’s lives like this, it’s their responsibility to have it checked?” People in the bus were screaming and knocking loudly on the bus for the driver to stop. Picture supplied However, Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer denies the allegations and says the bus’ tyres were fine except for the flat.