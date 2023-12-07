Police say they don’t suspect foul play after a fire destroyed more than 10 cars at a spares shop in Maitland. The owner, Mike Nwoke, says he received a call from a person informing him that his winkel, Vic Motor Spares on Voortrekker Road, was burning on Tuesday night.

This is the second spares shop to have gone up in smoke in the last month. Nwoke says: “This is concerning because down the road there was a spares establishment which caught fire, but then it was during working hours. DEVASTATED: Vehicles at Vic Motor Spares. Picture supplied “What is baffling is that there was no one in the shop and it doesn’t make sense how the fire started. I suspect that someone did this because the fire started from the gate side and not from the office.

“I was at home already when a taxi driver who is also a customer called me and shared the terrible news to me. “I rushed to the scene and then when I arrived, there were big flames consuming the cars parked.” The mechanic says he is devastated as his customers’ cars were badly damaged.

Nwoke, who opened the business in 2009, says: “I don’t know what I’m going to do and say to my customers. I don’t know how I will replace all these cars, I have nothing left.” Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not yet been established. However, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they don’t suspect foul play.