The Ravensmead Police Station has received flak on social media after a resident claimed on a video that officers were sitting around doing niks and purposely not answering the phone while on duty. The video was shared on WhatsApp crime groups and shows a man entering the cop shop on Saturday night, pleading with the officer behind the desk.

“Goeienaand Mr Flock, daar is mense wat vir ons dreig met vuurwapens, ek bel aanmekaar hiesa. Ek het dit op die group gestuur, niemand tel op nie, ek het vier keer gebel. In Kentucky Straat, kan iemand net vir ons help asseblief want ek het kinders by die huis. Julle almal sit, julle antwoord nie die phone nie,” the man says. In the video, an officer can also be seen trying to make contact with his colleagues via radio. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, the complaint was registered but the complainant didn’t give police time to respond, and he was also gesuip.

“According to reports, a community member phoned the station regarding a stone throwing incident in Kentucky Street, Ravensmead, and the complaint was registered on the system and also given over the radio for attendance," he explained. “Then within two minutes, the video recorder came in drunk, started recording and asked the members why they were not answering their phones.” Van Wyk said that the complaint in Kentucky Street was attended to by officers.