Belhar residents held a candlelight vigil for three siblings who died in a horrible car accident last week.

The Links family were on their way home from church when they were involved in the accident on the corner of Adam Tas and Stellenbosch Arterial, Belhar last Monday.

Esther, 11, and Lilian, four, died at the scene while five-month-old Matthew died later that night in Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Their brother Nathan, 14, has been discharged from the hospital with stitches while mom Anthea, 45, is still in hospital.

The children’s father was not seriously injured.

HONOURED: Esther, 11, Lilian, 4, and Matthew, four months, from Belhar died last week

Their heartbroken ouma Doris Barkhuis says their home feels empty without the children.

“Lilian was always with me and her grandpa Willie, she used to come to our bed every morning and she was really playful, she followed me everywhere and when she saw me all dressed up, she would ask me where we were going.

“The dog which we got when she was born really misses her and has been sad since she passed on.

“Baby Matthew always laughed, he was so cute, he had two teeth in the bottom and was always smiling.

“Esther would come from school and just be in her books.

“I miss all of them. We are waiting for their mother to come home so we can have their funeral.”

The vigil was held on Sunday, close to the Belhar Fire Station where the accident occurred.

Mense lit candles and also placed crosses with the victims’ names engraved on them.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Belhar SAPS are investigating a culpable homicide case with no arrests yet.

It is alleged the driver of another car crashed into the family.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

