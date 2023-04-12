A woman has accused a couple of scamming her out of thousands of rands after she was told that her “investment” in their company would triple. But single mom Olivia Golden, 44, from Steenberg said it’s all a pipe dream and accused Leonard and Chandre Johnson of operating a pyramid scheme under the guise of their courier company, Fastway Couriers, located in Parow.

Olivia says she gave the couple R54 550 last year. GATVOL GERAAK: Mother Olivia Golden, 44 According to Olivia, she was told the “investment” was used to lend to workers at the couple’s company, and as workers pay back their loans with interest, her money would grow. “I know Chandre because she used to borrow money from my mommy (and pay it back) and at the time, I was selling clothes and she used to take clothes from me,” says Olivia.

“She then WhatsApped me to ask if I want to go into this deal which will multiply my money and in less than a year, I would be able to buy my own house. ISSUE: The WhatsApp messages “She made it sound so easy and seemingly possible. “This started in May, she started paying me the money back but it was never the full amount, she didn’t pay the interest but she wanted more money.”

She says she even signed a contract about the investment, and alles seemed legit. “She owes me about R21 000 now but I’m not sure if I’m going to get the rest of my money.” CHATS: Leonard ‘saying his was unable to pay’ Olivia said she got gatvol of begging Chandre for her geld and took to Facebook to warn mense.

That’s when several people reached out to her claiming they were also allegedly scammed. The Daily Voice spoke to some of these people who confirmed they lost money. A TikToker by the name of Miesies_b, made a three-part video where she explains that she was approached by Chandre to buy shares in their business.

@meesies_b To date, more people has co She claims after the video was posted, she was paid and the couple asked her to remove the video. But she didn’t remove the videos as she wanted to warn other people not to fall for their tricks. Olivia says she tried to make a case but cops told her she must turn to the small claims court.

When the Daily Voice reached out to Chandre and Leonard on Monday, they denied alles and said they are selling their franchise because of false accusations. Chandre said: “I am fully aware of the stuff that is going around, if there are people that I owe money then arrangements have been made with them on everything. “I have everything on my phone where bank payments are made, at the moment there is only one person that I owe.

“I am currently selling my franchise due to my name being tarnished and me and Olivia is in contact every day. I paid her R2000 last Friday. “I am being harassed and threatened if I do not make payment.” Candice Essau, Fastway CF operations manager, confirmed: “Chandre Johnson is a Courier Franchisee at Fastway Couriers (Cape Town), while her husband Leonard Johnson is her authorised driver.