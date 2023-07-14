A Wesbank woman received six stitches to her head after she was beaten unconscious with a brick while trying to defend her younger sister who got robbed. A picture of Abigail Fourie lying lights out in Silversands Main Road on morning went viral.

According to her teen sister’s friend, who did not want to be named, they went to the winkel to withdraw money when they were attacked by two guys. INJURED: Abigail Fourie, 23, unconscious. Picture: Facebook “They didn’t buy anything and I kept watching them,” she said. “When we left, they were walking a distance behind us. “The moment we got to the corner they grabbed her because she had the money and the phone. I ran and went to call for help.”

Abigail, 23, said the incident happened before noon and she ran to her sister’s defence. “We started arguing and fighting and the one robber came with a brick and hit me from behind. I lost consciousness and when I woke up we were waiting for the ambulance, apparently I was out for about 45 minutes,” she explained. “I have six stitches in my head and in pain, but the community stood together and helped us fight him. The police came and locked him up in the van.”

Dad Petrus, 53, said when he arrived he saw the man choking Abigail and hitting her with a baksteen. ALSO STRUCK: Father Petrus Fourie, 53 “I grabbed him and he hit me with the brick on my head and chest, and eight weeks ago I had open heart surgery. I fought with him on the ground and the community helped us,” he adds. Abigail also denied rumours that she was pregnant and was hit by her berk in a domestic dispute, calling it liegstories.