Car guards at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court have rubbished claims that they are extorting motorists and threatening them with violence while charging an hourly tariff. Angry parents, who have taken to safeguarding the vehicles of lawyers and others attending court proceedings, say they have been unfairly identified as skollies who stab people.

This follows a Facebook post on a page called 1Second, where an unknown person claims that motorists parking on an open veldjie opposite the court building are being threatened. “People get threatened who park there for monies. If you park there for less than an hour these guys threaten to either stab you or so and that is R100 for an hour,’ the post reads. ‘warning’: Post on Facebook saps: Bishop Lavis court Mom Elizabeth Jordaan, 53, says she has been working as a car guard for years and got a skrik when she heard about the Facebook post.

“It’s all lies. I have been here for years and we work in teams of two and we alternate every day. We stand and watch cars and help people park and they give us an odd,” she says. “We only earn between R50 and R70 a day and that is just enough for a bread and something to eat for the night. “There is no hourly charge and look, as a big woman with children, how must I now stab people?”

Dad Enrico Williams, 33, says they are well acquainted with lawyers and other staff who tip them. “Sometimes if they know they will be here long then they ask for a car wash and they negotiate a price,” he adds. “We are grateful and stand in the sun and do it because it is something extra [to earn]for the children.”