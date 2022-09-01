Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and the City’s sheriff JP Smith say neighbourhood watches play a vital role in the City’s fight against crime and deserve all the support they can get. On Monday night, they joined a foot patrol with various neighbourhood watches and the CPF through sector 1 and sector 2 of Belhar.

Die mense het geskrik vir niks as they entered into illegal scrapyards, reprimanded a mechanic whose broken cars have been standing on the sidewalk for months, and visited drug houses which saw the arrest of an unknown man who was found with a mandrax tablet and a pakkie tik. CLOSE LOOK: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and City sheriff JP Smith in Belhar on Monday. Picture: Marsha Dean Randall Delilie, chairperson for extension 11 NHW and CPF member said: “This is the first time we are having something like this happen so we want to make use of the opportunity to show them the circumstances our people are living under. “We have illegal scrap yards which were doing good business during lockdown, our infrastructure is damaged, drain lids are stolen, electrical boxes are being burned for copper which leaves us without electricity for up to three days.”

“We have reported all these cases but nothing comes of it so this visit from JP Smith and the Mayor is very important to us. “In this time, we had four murders with the latest being Saturday night, we need more action on the drug dens and more support of the neighbourhood watches.” The first stop was at an illegal scrapyard not far from Belhar Saps where according to the NHW, stolen vehicles, illegal electrical connections and stolen Prasa cables were found.

Smith said he recorded all the complaints on his phone and will be taking action. He said neighbourhood watches played a crucial role in the fight against crime. The Belhar Neighbourhood Watch and CPF. Picture: Marsha Dean “This year, we have R5.6 million in total for NHW equipment and we do a lot of training to help them grow,” he says.

“We are looking for a supplier to work on an app to give to the NHW, which will link them directly to our control room, so they become an extension of our control room. “There are more neighbourhood watch members than traffic, law enforcement, Metro police and Saps combined times two.” The mayor agreed and said: “There are a lot of things we do as a City to keep communities safe but we recognise that we cannot win this alone.

“These are incredible heroes, I take my hat off to them.” The final stop was at South Point Student accommodation where things got hostile very quickly when three drunk students waiting for a shuttle got upset when members threw their Black Label beer down the drain. The members said South Point is an issue because every weekend there are complaints about the noise and drunken brawls while dronk students want to fight the patrollers.