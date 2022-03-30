The Hawks are looking for these two men wanted in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer.

The two suspects were seen on video footage shooting parliament officer Sergeant Faizel Adams at his cousin’s house in Parow six months ago.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Zinzi Hani says they are now seeking the public's help to find the two suspects.

“The shooting took place on 7 September 2021 in the area of Victoria Street, Parow,” she explains.

GUNNED DOWN: Faizel Adams, 39. Picture supplied

“The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes team (NPVC) responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the area around 3.36pm and found a person who had been shot.

“The off-duty police official, who was stationed at the National Parliament Protection and Security Services, was shot and killed while sitting on the front porch with his cousin.”

She says the two males fled the scene in a red Mk1 VW Golf.

The Daily Voice received the CCTV footage showing how Adams was shot.

The 39-year-old from Colorado in Mitchells Plain, was a married father of two.

In the 28-second clip, the victim, wearing a white T-shirt, is seen standing under a carport with two people.

The two shooters, one in a black hoodie and another in a navy hoodie with a red cap, are seen walking past the house.

SEARCH: Footage of suspect

But then they quickly turn around and walk through the half open gate into the front yard where Adams, his cousin and a mechanic are standing.

Sergeant Adams can be seen running inside but the killers chase after him and open fire on him.

The man in the black hoodie turns to the mechanic and fires a single shot at him.

SEARCH: Footage of suspect

A red VW CiTi Golf stops in front of the house and the killers casually climb in and drive off.

After the shooting, the street was filled with the members from the Anti-Gang Unit, Flying Squad, Vispol and the Hawks.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call Sergeant Cheslyn Christians 079 880 9841.

[email protected]