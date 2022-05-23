A Mitchells Plain resident says he was lucky to escape stone-throwing protestors on Baden Powell Drive on Friday night. Clint Adams, a Beacon Valley resident, said he was driving down the road towards Eerste River just after 6pm when he came across “a wall of fire” and stone-hurling protestors.

“I was going to family when I noticed a car driving in the opposite direction flashing lights at me and I was confused because I did nothing wrong and everything seemed normal. Just before I came to the Somerset West turn-off, I came to this wall of fire across the whole road. “Next thing I saw was this group of guys coming from the side and there was a Toyota Conquest in front of us that they also stopped, then I saw the guys throwing stones at the car, so we quickly turned around and drove away as fast as we could.” The 38-year-old reported the incident to the police.