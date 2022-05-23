A Mitchells Plain resident says he was lucky to escape stone-throwing protestors on Baden Powell Drive on Friday night.
Clint Adams, a Beacon Valley resident, said he was driving down the road towards Eerste River just after 6pm when he came across “a wall of fire” and stone-hurling protestors.
“I was going to family when I noticed a car driving in the opposite direction flashing lights at me and I was confused because I did nothing wrong and everything seemed normal. Just before I came to the Somerset West turn-off, I came to this wall of fire across the whole road.
“Next thing I saw was this group of guys coming from the side and there was a Toyota Conquest in front of us that they also stopped, then I saw the guys throwing stones at the car, so we quickly turned around and drove away as fast as we could.”
The 38-year-old reported the incident to the police.
Speaking to the Daily Voice over the phone on Saturday, a resident of Harare informal settlement near the protest said the community have reached their limit in waiting for services to be deployed to the area as many don’t have access to water and electricity.
“The people here must live like animals and all we get is promises, so they now had enough of waiting and took it upon themselves to get attention. It’s not right that they attacked people in cars but it was something they felt they had to do.”
Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, said cops were on the scene over the weekend and while multiple attacks were reported, no arrests have been made.