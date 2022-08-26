The Heinz Park community have been rocked to the core after a fire claimed the lives of a 65-year-old ouma and two young children yesterday morning. Felicia Buys, the hartseer mother of Denzil Buys, six, and Esmeralda Groenewald, eight, and daughter of Cynthia Buys, said she left her Daffodil Street home at 4.15am but was shocked to get the call that her house was on fire a few hours later.

Felicia not only lost her children and mother but also her home. BURNT TO THE GROUND: Family home in Daffodil Street. Picture: Leon Knipe According to residents, the fire happened at 6.20am and the hokkie was burnt to the ground within 10 minutes while the bodies of the victims could be seen laying on the floor. “I went to Sassa in Mitchells Plain to fetch Denzil’s grant money but I was called to say I must come home because the house is on fire,” she says.

“My mother and the children were alone here and I do not know what happened but everything burnt down.” In a two-minute video, the 35-year-old mother could not hold back tears and the pain of losing her loved ones. The family suspect the fire could have been accelerated by old car oil the family painted on the wood to protect the house from the rain. Felicia said: “Like a lot of the houses, we used old car oil like a varnish for the houses and when the fire was going it must have touched that it made it go even faster.

“We still do not know what caused the fire but now I lost my mother and children all at the same time. “I am heartbroken about what happened and I do not know what I am going to do now.” City fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the gruesome discovery while the fire destroyed multiple structures and the cause of the fire is unknown.