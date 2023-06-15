Teachers and learners at the Mustadafin Foundation Learning Centre were left traumatised after being robbed by a trio of armed thieves in Lost City. According to a teacher, who asked not to be named, the three unknown men walked into his mixed-age class on Tuesday morning and demanded that staff and children hand over their valuables while assessments were taking place.

“They searched me and another teacher who was in the one room and then searched the children. These guys were well dressed and didn’t even cover their faces.” STOLEN: Cash out of principal’s wallet. Pictures: Patrick Louw Then he saw the skelms waving their guns around. “The children were screaming that they wanted to go home to their mommies.”

The centre’s principal says the ordeal lasted about 15 minutes. “I was speaking to the learners when everything just went silent. I looked at their faces and noticed how full of fear they were. “I then turned around and saw a gentleman standing behind me with blue clothes on. I thought it was the police at first because he was so well dressed.

“He walked towards my bag and took my phone and money out of my wallet. I screamed at him to stop, but then the children screamed at me to just give everything and not to let him shoot me.” After the men fled, chaos set in as the distraught teenagers couldn’t be comforted, she said. The teachers and pupils, who are 14 and older, are now receiving counselling.

The centre's manager has claimed that it was not people from the community who committed the robbery. "For decades we worked closely with the community and never once did this happen. But I also want to appeal to the community and surroundings to support us in trying to make the place safer." Ghairuniesa Johnstone, director of the Mustadafin Centre, described the attack as inhuman.

“Who would do such a thing? To use guns on children? That’s not human. These teachers and children have been violated,” she says. The centre in Tafelsig that was robbed. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a case of robbery is being investigated. “The suspects fled in a silver Toyota Etios with unknown registration. No persons have been arrested,” he added.