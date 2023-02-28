A group of squatters are planning to make the Wolfgat Nature Reserve in Mitchells Plain their new home. They say they are part of the Khoi-San nation and that the land belongs to them.

Concerned resident, Tyron Hendricks, 27, from Tafelsig said he has been taking care of the reserve in his own capacity for years but has been quarrelling with the intruders who want to set up camp. “This has been a long, ongoing issue, these people want to reside at the nature reserve and break down the bushes. “I asked them to convince me how they are going to live by keeping the bush clean, washing, cooking and doing a number two.

“I was told by the grown- ups that I should not worry because they won’t destroy it,” he says. “They argued with me that it’s their land.” He says more and more squatters are arriving.

“On Sunday I planted a few palm tree seeds and saw a few people. “I go fishing every day and I don’t see these people, now they come here en slaan hokke op. “I am just trying to do my part to protect the nature reserve because I believe if they start putting up hokkies then there is going to be a lot of crime and destruction and our people can’t fight more crime than we already have.”

According to Marshall Petersen, 44, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Aboriginal Khoi-San Council, he moved to the nature reserve in September because he had no other choice. KHOI: Marshall Petersen. Picture supplied “I am a Khoi-San and I already live at the nature reserve. I managed my way to survive there because I was evicted from Tafelsig due to financial constraints. “I could no longer afford rent and had to make a plan,” Petersen says.

“The City is aware of me living there and I am currently attending court because of this. “We are facing lots of problems with the City of Cape Town. “This was my only option but I am able to exercise my culture because I am closer to nature.