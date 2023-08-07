Tears of disbelief flowed in Hanover Park as a teen girl died after she was struck by a stray bullet while walking home. Residents gathered at the home of Talia Morris, 17, on Saturday as news spread that she had died in hospital.

Resident Constance Dirk, 63, said the shooting in Solent Court shortly after 10pm left residents traumatised after hearing Talia’s cries for help as skollies continued to shoot. “I was inside when we heard the shots, then we heard her scream in pain,” she explained. “She managed to crawl up some stairs and as we went out they continued to shoot and we all had to run back inside our homes. It was a terrible thing and we felt so helpless.”

Talia’s 66-year-old aunt, who asked not to be named, said Talia had been walking across Solent Court on her way home when she was struck. “Talia was taken in by my sister when she was just three months old and was raised by us,” the aunt added. “Her father is a good man who always cared for her and she grew up here in Hanover Park.

Evidence: Talia was shot in the hip through jeans “At the time of the shooting she was walking from her other aunt’s home to me. A taxi driver took a risk and the community loaded her into his taxi and we were rushed to Heideveld Emergency Centre.” Talia was struck in the hip and it is believed the bullet travelled through her abdomen. She died in hospital. Over the weekend, residents filled her home as they shared stories about the girl known as the ‘fashionista of Solent Court’.