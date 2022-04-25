Grassy Park police are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old DJ who was stabbed to death outside a popular pub on Saturday night.

The hartseer father of Aiden Newat says he watched helplessly as his youngest son took his last breath after being stabbed in the heart.

Andre Newat says the Grade 9 pupil from Grassdale High School accompanied his mother to the Victoria Inn Pub on Saturday where he was playing.

“I was at home and Aiden went to play at the pub,” the father explains.

DIED IN ARMS: Father Andre Newat

“He was an assistant DJ and his mother went with him because he is underage.

“I was in my bed when my sister-in-law came shouting that they stabbed Aiden.

“I was told that someone came into the pub and told him his brother is calling him outside.

“His older brother wasn’t there but when he got outside, he was attacked and stabbed in the heart.

“We still don’t know what caused this because those people in the pub confirmed that there was no argument.”

BAFFLING: Aiden was attacked outside Victoria Inn Pub next to Grassy Park Hotel

Andre says he ran to his son’s side and picked him up to comfort him but the teen died in his arms.

“He couldn’t talk and just looked at me and in his eyes it was like he was saying: ‘Daddy help me’ but I was so helpless...

“It is heart-wrenching to watch your child die and I would never wish this on anyone.”

Acting Grassy Park station commander Etienne Van Edde confirms they are investigating the murder and says no arrests have been made.

When the Daily Voice visited the pub which is attached to the Grassy Park Hotel, staff indicated that the owner was not available.

At Aiden’s home, residents gathered in their numbers to commiserate with his grieving family.

They described him as a friendly and respectful child.

Andre says they’ve been left with many questions: “I want to know why he was attacked but I have a problem with that hotel, why are they allowing underage children there when alcohol is being sold?

“Aiden did not deserve this and only wanted to do what he loved and that was to play music.

“He was working towards his dream of becoming a professional DJ one day.”

