The body of a Khayelitsha taxi boss has been found with a single gunshot wound in the head, stoking fears of renewed violence in the taxi industry.

Mzoxolo Dibela had just returned from the Eastern Cape when he was killed.

He was Codeta’s secretary and the first deputy chairperson of Santaco, and played a key role in the rollout of MyCiTi’s N2 Express in Khayelitsha.

AMBUSHED: Codeta boss Mzoxolo Dibela.

His body was found face down in the sand dunes near Monwabisi Beach along Baden Powell Drive.

His vehicle was missing but he still had money in his pockets.

Codeta’s spokesman Andile Khanyi tells the Daily Voice they do not believe it is a taxi-violence related assassination.

SCENE: Dibela's body was found on Baden Powell.

“We heard about the incident around 5pm and when we went to the scene, his body was already taken to the morgue,” he says.

“I want to stress that this has nothing to do with taxi violence, we believe this is an isolated incident by some criminals.

“This has left the entire industry shocked, I have received calls from CATA offering their condolences to the association.”

SAPS spokesman, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms Harare police found the body next to the road with a gunshot wound to the head, adding: “The motive for the attack is taxi-related.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Provincial Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has expressed his condolences and described the victim as a good leader.

“Mr Dibela formed part of the leadership delegations that I have been engaging in my efforts to end the taxi violence between CATA and CODETA,” he says.

“He was a firm leader who showed dedication to changing the image of the minibus taxi industry.”

Mayoral Committee member for Transport, Rob Quintas says, they are concerned about a flare-up in taxi violence and called on all parties to remain calm for the benefit of commuters and those employed by the industry.

He says: “The alleged hit on Mr Dibela is also devastating for the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Cape Town CBD.

“The operating contract with the N2 Company was to be signed this week.”

He says they are now faced with huge uncertainty about the signing of this contract and the future of the N2 Express service.

