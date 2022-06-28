Hanover Park residents got a skrik on Monday when they discovered the corpse of a mutilated cat. Angry residents say they are now living in fear for the safety of their pets after the pregnant cat’s belly was cut open in a zig-zag pattern in Solent Court.

Owner Janap Swartz says the cat, named Jessy, was raised by her for nearly two years and was expecting her second litter of kittens shortly. “Jessy has been with me since she was a baby. She had kittens before and this was her second time pregnant,” she says. “I didn’t even know Jessy was outside the house, my neighbour came to tell me she found the cat just at the bottom of the stairs but I couldn’t go look.

“I am so hartseer because I don’t understand how someone can do such a thing.” Neighbour Constance Dirk, 62, says she found the cat shortly after 8am. “I came down the stairs and saw Jessy lying here.

“It was horrible. Her stomach was cut open like a zig-zag and it looked to me like a sharp knife was used. “There was no blood so I don’t know if she was killed somewhere else and put here.” SCENE: Hanover Park Residents say while they were aware of the notorious cat killer from Manenberg, who has subsequently died, they had never experienced pets being mutilated.