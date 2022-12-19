A Lavender Hill teen is fighting for his life after being mercilessly gunned down during a suspected robbery just a day after attending his matric ball. The hartseer family of Jarrod Damons, 17, say he has undergone two surgeries after being shot six times and left for dead in the street.

Aunt Celestine, 49, says they could not believe their eyes as the Grade 12 pupil from Lavender Hill High was loaded into an ambulance on Thursday night. Aunt Celestine, 49 “Jarrod is a very quiet child and he was walking home from his auntie’s house in Steenberg when he was shot. We were told that the shooters tried to rob him and then shot him, but we are still waiting for clarity from the police,” says Celestine. “The people came to tell us and our family went to the scene. They shot him twice in the maag and four times in his leg and just left him to die like that.

“He survived but was rushed to hospital where they found the two bullets in his stomach had travelled to his pubic area.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms the shooting: “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. Muizenberg police registered an attempted murder for further investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.” Celestine says a day before the shooting, Jarrod’s family gathered at his mother’s Wendy house to send him off to his matric jol.

“Everyone was excited because Jarrod is very clever and his mother raised him all these years on a disability grant. He was excited to get his results and planned to go work to support his mother because the family could not afford for him to go study.” She says the family has been left confused by the shooting and vented her anger towards the cowardly skollies. Celestine adds: “He is fighting for his life and went for two operations, and I don’t think it’s right. We are destroyed and worried every day if the child is alright.