Shoppers at Pick n Pay Hyper in Ottery had to run for their lives on Tuesday when a man was shot and killed in the parking lot shortly after 4pm. Rameez ‘Sailorboy’ Thomas, 29, from Newfields, was found face down after multiple shots had been fired at his red VW Polo.

Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirms a suspect is in custody. SHOT DEAD: Rameez Thomas. Picture supplied “Grassy Park police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on Tuesday at 4.15pm at a shopping mall in Ottery, Grassy Park where a 29-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.” “The circumstances and motive forms part of the ongoing investigation. An adult man was arrested. Police are continuing the search for another accomplice who is still at large.”

A scared mom from Lansdowne said she was about to turn into the parking lot at Pick n Pay Hyper when she heard the gunshots while in the car with her daughter. “We could hear the gunshots going past our car, that is how close we were. It was very scary, I was very traumatised and in my efforts to get away from the scene I noticed two guys running behind my car when I looked in my rearview mirror,” the woman says. She says the men ran towards a stationary bakkie. “When I got back on that particular road, I saw the bakkie was standing still and there was nobody in it but there was a lot of armed security and a SAPS vehicle.”