One of the men accused of being a member of the syndicate that snatched little Abira Dekhta has outed himself as a possible member of the 28s gang, after he was spotted giving instructions to people in the public gallery at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. The main ou was uitgevang by eagle-eyed cops, who saw him wysing 28s gang signs with his fingers and what is believed to be an instruction to kill two of his co-accused.

DIK CONNECTIONS: An accused seemingly has links to the 28s gang.Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied The shocking actions by the Khayelitsha man, who may not yet be named, appeared to be understood by his supporters in the courtroom but left Abira’s family confused. His actions were witnessed as he and seven of his co-accused returned to court on Tuesday, amid a special application lodged by defence lawyers calling on Magistrate Goolam Bawa to hand down an order to force the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to release certain contents of the docket to them. The suspects cannot be named due to a court order.

Family spokesperson Imdaad Harris previously said the kidnappers sent a ransom video to one of Aslam Dekhta’s workers. He claimed the suspects are demanding access to scene footage and this video. Abira was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. After the kidnapping, her school bag could be seen on the seat.

According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. Her disappearance sparked desperate pleas for her return as her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call with a ransom demand, but they never did. More than a week later cops called her father, Aslam, and told him that they had found the meisie in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off from the public.

Tuesday, Bawa said the accused hadn’t provided adequate reasons why they needed to see the video before the hearing and ruled against their application. Dramatic scenes unfolded when the State prosecutor told Bawa that the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Mervyn Menigo, had withdrawn the charges against two of the men without citing reasons. The main accused gave the two freed men vuil kyke as they passed him in the dock.

Turning around to scope the public gallery, he appeared min gespin as he openly made 28s gang signs behind his back. SATISFIED: Dekhta family representative Imdaad Harris.Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied As the case was being postponed to March 2 for bail hearings to continue, the suspect used his hands to show a gun being shot. He turned again to the public gallery and a woman was seen nodding as she seemingly understood what he was trying to communicate.