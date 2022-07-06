The Malawian national accused of stealing kidnap victim Shireen Essop’s cellphone has been released on bail by the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. After spending just over a week in the mang, Mussah Wilesi, 28, was released on R1500 bail and the case downgraded to a lower court.

Wilesi returned to court on Friday where he appeared on a single charge of theft after being busted by the Organised Crime Unit in a sting operation late last month. The Primrose Park mom went missing on 23 May after leaving Dairy Mart in Philippi where she worked. According to her family, she was taken by men while driving along Varkensvlei Road in Philippi and then disappeared without a trace, while her Toyota Quest was found abandoned.

On 11 June, Shireen, 32, was found at the Klipfontein Mission Station by neighbourhood watch patrollers who contacted her family. At the time of Wilesi’s arrest, it was revealed that her phone had been traced to Hanover Street in District Six where the buyer helped cops to trap him during a fake sale. DOWNGRADE: Cape Town Magistrates’ Court According to the court records, the case was moved to a court dealing with less serious crimes and the matter postponed to 12 August for further investigations.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms no further arrests have been made in Shireen’s kidnapping. Meanwhile, a popular TikTok user who claimed Shireen lied about the kidnapping has issued yet another apology. The woman with the TikTok handle @maznoena1 claimed Shireen was in Durban and staged the kidnapping after a fight with her brother over the family’s company.

The first apology came after a warning from Shireen's lawyer, Dawood Jaffer, who said they would pursue criminal charges against anyone making unsubstantiated claims on social media. Social media users slammed @maznoena1’s first apology as insincere, and yesterday she made another one, this time reading a statement from a screen. “On Tuesday, 14 June, I posted a video on my TikTok account which was viewed 330 000 times and shared over 400 times.